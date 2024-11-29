Clampdown on Misuse of Press Council Name in Hamirpur
The Hamirpur administration has instructed district officials to refrain from registering institutions with names resembling 'Press Council' to prevent misuse and protect the dignity of the Press Council of India. This action follows a central advisory and aims to maintain the integrity of the statutory body.
The Hamirpur administration issued a directive on Friday, prohibiting the registration of institutions using titles like 'Press Council' or 'Indian Press Council.'
Deputy Commissioner Amarjit Singh highlighted a central government advisory intended to safeguard the name and reputation of the Press Council of India, a statutory body under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
Singh stressed that Sub-Divisional Magistrates, District Public Relations Officers, and relevant officials should not register any organizations with these titles. Existing institutions with these names should consider amending their titles to comply.
