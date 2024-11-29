Clampdown on Misuse of Press Council Name in Hamirpur

The Hamirpur administration issued a directive on Friday, prohibiting the registration of institutions using titles like 'Press Council' or 'Indian Press Council.'

Deputy Commissioner Amarjit Singh highlighted a central government advisory intended to safeguard the name and reputation of the Press Council of India, a statutory body under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Singh stressed that Sub-Divisional Magistrates, District Public Relations Officers, and relevant officials should not register any organizations with these titles. Existing institutions with these names should consider amending their titles to comply.

