Caretaker's Murder Sparks Investigation in Panchayat Land Dispute
A cow shelter caretaker, Dinesh, was shot dead by two masked attackers in Lodha, after previously receiving threats over a land dispute. Authorities have identified three suspects. The Local Circle Officer stated that Dinesh's brother has filed a complaint against the four accused individuals.
A cow shelter caretaker, identified as Dinesh, was fatally shot by two masked individuals near Amarpur Nahra village, according to police reports from Friday.
The 40-year-old victim had reported receiving threats from four individuals in August, following his intervention in a disputed land grab involving Panchayat property adjacent to the shelter.
Police have identified three suspects: Udaiveer Singh, Nepal Singh, and Pinka. Efforts are currently underway to identify a fourth suspect. Circle Officer D N Mishra confirmed that a police complaint has been filed by Dinesh's brother, accusing the four men of orchestrating the murder. Dinesh was returning from a market in Lodha Township when he was struck by two gunshots, including one at point-blank range, as stated by police.
