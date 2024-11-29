Delhi Court's Awaited Verdict on Sajjan Kumar's 1984 Riots Case

A Delhi court is poised to issue its verdict in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots murder case against former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar on December 16. This significant case is linked to the alleged killings of Jaswant Singh and his son Tarundeep Singh in the Saraswati Vihar area.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja deferred the judgment previously scheduled to be delivered but now assures its announcement as the verdict readiness has been finalized. The case, initially reviewed by the Punjabi Bagh police station, saw a special investigation team take over the probe, reflecting its gravity and complexity.

The prosecution accuses Kumar of leading a violent mob in retaliation for Indira Gandhi's assassination, resulting in the Singhs' deaths. With charges framed in 2021, the court found enough evidence to put Kumar on trial for leading the mob responsible for the massacre and looting.

