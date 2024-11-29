Germany's Defense Sector: Constructive Talks on Large-Scale Military Procurement
Germany's defense ministry is engaged in productive discussions in parliament concerning significant military procurements. However, details on purchasing four submarines for over 4.7 billion euros remain unconfirmed.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 29-11-2024 15:22 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 15:21 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Germany's defense ministry is actively participating in "good and constructive" discussions within parliament about substantial military procurements, according to a ministry spokesperson on Friday.
These deliberations signify a strategic push to upgrade Germany's defense capabilities, although specifics surrounding potential acquisitions were not disclosed.
Despite rumors, the defense ministry representative refrained from verifying plans to purchase four submarines in a deal reportedly exceeding 4.7 billion euros, a significant investment reflective of Germany's security priorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Germany
- defense
- ministry
- procurements
- parliament
- submarines
- investment
- security
- billion euros
- deal
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Voting begins in Sri Lanka's parliamentary election that is key for its new, Marxist-leaning president, reports AP.
Sri Lanka's Political Crossroads: A Snap Parliamentary Election
Revival of Stalled Pune Police Housing Project with ₹600 Crore Dutch Investment
IFC's Record $12.2 Billion Investment in Asia Pacific Drives Impact on Climate, Gender Equality, and Economic Growth
Chubu Electric Deepens Green Energy Commitment with OMC Power Investment