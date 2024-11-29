Left Menu

Peaceful Prayers Amid Tensions: The Shahi Jama Masjid Crisis

The Shahi Jama Masjid, a Mughal era mosque, has become the center of tensions following a court-ordered survey over historical claims of a temple at its site. Authorities deployed enhanced security measures during Friday prayers to prevent further violence, which erupted after the survey began, causing casualties and injuries.

Amid tight security arrangements, Friday prayers were held peacefully at the Shahi Jama Masjid, a significant site of recent unrest in the district. Tensions ensued after a controversial survey on the mosque, which some claimed was previously a temple, leading to deadly violence.

District officials issued pleas for residents to seek prayers in neighborhood mosques rather than congregate at the central site. Enhanced surveillance, including additional CCTV cameras and drones, were key measures to avert further disturbance, according to authorities.

Tensions escalated since November 19 following the court-ordered survey after claims of a temple once existing on the mosque's location. The violence intensified by November 24, prompting judicial interventions to pause legal proceedings and uphold peace efforts in the region.

