Maharashtra Government Reverses Funding Decision for Waqf Board

In a surprising move, the Maharashtra government has retracted its order to distribute Rs 10 crore intended for the reinforcement of the Maharashtra State Waqf Board, a decision confirmed by state chief secretary Sujata Saunik.

The change of heart comes merely a day after an official government resolution had sanctioned the release of these funds. Initially outlined on November 28, the resolution had designated Rs 20 crore for the fiscal year 2024-25 to support the Maharashtra State Board of Waqfs (MSBW).

Earlier, Rs 2 crore were already allocated to the MSBW, based in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, before the recent withdrawal of the committed funds was announced.

(With inputs from agencies.)