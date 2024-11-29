Left Menu

Maharashtra Government Reverses Funding Decision for Waqf Board

The Maharashtra government has withdrawn its decision to disburse Rs 10 crore to strengthen the Maharashtra state Waqf Board, according to state chief secretary Sujata Saunik. This reversal comes just a day after a government resolution had earmarked Rs 20 crore for the Waqf Board for the fiscal year 2024-25.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-11-2024 15:41 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 15:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising move, the Maharashtra government has retracted its order to distribute Rs 10 crore intended for the reinforcement of the Maharashtra State Waqf Board, a decision confirmed by state chief secretary Sujata Saunik.

The change of heart comes merely a day after an official government resolution had sanctioned the release of these funds. Initially outlined on November 28, the resolution had designated Rs 20 crore for the fiscal year 2024-25 to support the Maharashtra State Board of Waqfs (MSBW).

Earlier, Rs 2 crore were already allocated to the MSBW, based in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, before the recent withdrawal of the committed funds was announced.

(With inputs from agencies.)

