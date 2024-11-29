Maharashtra Government Reverses Funding Decision for Waqf Board
The Maharashtra government has withdrawn its decision to disburse Rs 10 crore to strengthen the Maharashtra state Waqf Board, according to state chief secretary Sujata Saunik. This reversal comes just a day after a government resolution had earmarked Rs 20 crore for the Waqf Board for the fiscal year 2024-25.
Earlier, Rs 2 crore were already allocated to the MSBW, based in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, before the recent withdrawal of the committed funds was announced.
