Left Menu

Dutch Supreme Court Urged to Halt F-35 Exports to Israel Over Gaza Conflict

The Netherlands Supreme Court has been advised to uphold a ruling preventing F-35 jet part exports to Israel due to possible violations of international law in Gaza. The Hague Court previously mandated the block, citing risks of humanitarian law breaches. Human rights organizations support this advice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 16:06 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 16:06 IST
Dutch Supreme Court Urged to Halt F-35 Exports to Israel Over Gaza Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Netherlands' Supreme Court has been advised by its advocate general to maintain a ruling that prohibits the export of F-35 fighter jet parts to Israel. This follows a Hague Court of Appeal decision expressing concern that these exports could facilitate violations of international laws during the conflict in Gaza.

Since October 7, 2023, amid the ongoing conflict, at least one shipment of these parts has reached Israel, despite concerns over their use. The advocate general highlighted the danger of serious international humanitarian law breaches due to Israel's use of these jets in Gaza, pressing the Supreme Court for a swift decision.

Human rights organizations, including the Dutch branch of Oxfam, who initially challenged the state, have lauded the advocate general's counsel, urging the government to change its course immediately to avoid further complicity in the violence occurring in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024