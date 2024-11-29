Dutch Supreme Court Urged to Halt F-35 Exports to Israel Over Gaza Conflict

The Netherlands' Supreme Court has been advised by its advocate general to maintain a ruling that prohibits the export of F-35 fighter jet parts to Israel. This follows a Hague Court of Appeal decision expressing concern that these exports could facilitate violations of international laws during the conflict in Gaza.

Since October 7, 2023, amid the ongoing conflict, at least one shipment of these parts has reached Israel, despite concerns over their use. The advocate general highlighted the danger of serious international humanitarian law breaches due to Israel's use of these jets in Gaza, pressing the Supreme Court for a swift decision.

Human rights organizations, including the Dutch branch of Oxfam, who initially challenged the state, have lauded the advocate general's counsel, urging the government to change its course immediately to avoid further complicity in the violence occurring in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)