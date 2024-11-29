Left Menu

Bribery Allegations Against Billionaire Adani: A Legal Tussle

Bribery allegations against billionaire Gautam Adani by U.S. authorities remain a legal matter between private firms and the U.S. Department of Justice, with India not involved. The Indian government's spokesperson confirmed that India was not informed in advance and existing legal procedures are expected to be followed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 16:06 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 16:06 IST
Amid accusations of bribery against billionaire Gautam Adani by U.S. authorities, India's foreign ministry clarified its stance on Friday. The matter, involving private firms and the U.S. Department of Justice, is strictly a legal issue from which New Delhi remains uninvolved.

The foreign ministry spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, emphasized that there are established procedures and legal channels that are likely to be adhered to in such cases. The Indian government had no prior knowledge of this issue, demonstrating an arm's-length policy towards the controversy.

This development comes as part of ongoing scrutiny towards Adani, yet India's stance aligns with its legal obligation and transparency. The case underscores the complexities involving international business operations and the importance of following legal protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

