Bribery Allegations Against Billionaire Adani: A Legal Tussle

Amid accusations of bribery against billionaire Gautam Adani by U.S. authorities, India's foreign ministry clarified its stance on Friday. The matter, involving private firms and the U.S. Department of Justice, is strictly a legal issue from which New Delhi remains uninvolved.

The foreign ministry spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, emphasized that there are established procedures and legal channels that are likely to be adhered to in such cases. The Indian government had no prior knowledge of this issue, demonstrating an arm's-length policy towards the controversy.

This development comes as part of ongoing scrutiny towards Adani, yet India's stance aligns with its legal obligation and transparency. The case underscores the complexities involving international business operations and the importance of following legal protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)