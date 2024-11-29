Political Clash Over Maharashtra Waqf Board Funding

The Maharashtra government has retracted a Rs 10 crore funding resolution intended for the state Waqf Board after facing backlash from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The BJP, part of the ruling Mahayuti alliance, criticized the administrative decision, arguing that the Waqf Board lacks constitutional recognition.

Initially, the Maharashtra finance and planning department approved the funding as part of a broader Rs 20 crore allocation for 2024-25. However, only Rs 2 crore of this amount had been disbursed before the grant was scrapped under BJP pressure. The state’s Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik confirmed the withdrawal.

This controversy coincides with a national debate over the Centre's Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which aims to improve accountability and transparency in Waqf Boards and mandates female inclusion. The bill is currently under review by a Joint Parliamentary Committee, with opposition seeking more time for detailed discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)