Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Erupts Over Controversial Waqf Amendment Bill

On Monday, uproar gripped the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly as National Conference members and their allies vehemently opposed the Waqf amendment bill. The protest intensified following Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather's rejection of an adjournment motion challenging the amendments, citing ongoing judicial proceedings as grounds for dismissal.

Asserting the rules, Rather stated, "No matter under sub-judice can be discussed through an adjournment motion." NC MLA Tanvir Sadiq's motion triggered further agitation, leading to a confrontation with assembly Marshalls and chants against the bill by NC members.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, now signed by President Droupadi Murmu, aims to modernize and streamline Waqf property management despite opposition labeling it unconstitutional. Passed by the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, the bill seeks to empower stakeholders and improve efficiency using technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)