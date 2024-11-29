Unveiling Russia's Reckless Sabotage Across Europe

The British security services have uncovered what they describe as a "staggeringly reckless campaign" of Russian sabotage across Europe, a development coinciding with Moscow's nuclear posturing aimed at deterring international support for Ukraine, according to Britain's MI6 chief Richard Moore.

In a speech delivered in Paris, Moore highlighted the dangers posed by Russian President Vladimir Putin's ambitions, warning that if Ukraine becomes a vassal state, the implications would extend beyond the region, jeopardizing the security of Britain, France, and the broader transatlantic community.

Emphasizing the costly consequences of failing to support Ukraine, Moore noted that global players like China, North Korea, and Iran would reassess their positions, potentially leading to increased aggression worldwide.

