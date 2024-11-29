Delhi School's Bomb Threat Sparks Citywide Concern

A bomb threat sent via email to Venkateshwar Global School in Delhi's Rohini caused panic and prompted early student dispersal on Friday. The threat was later deemed a hoax after a thorough search by Delhi Fire Services, police, and bomb disposal teams.

The school, located near a recent low-intensity blast site, reacted swiftly by alerting parents. Principal Dr. Namita Singhal confirmed the email threat and announced precautionary measures. Parents expressed heightened concerns about safety, citing the previous day's explosion in Prashant Vihar.

Delhi Police have launched an investigation into the threat and related events, with an FIR registered for the earlier explosion. Authorities continue to search for those responsible for the disturbances, which have unsettled the local community.

(With inputs from agencies.)