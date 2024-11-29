Supreme Court Mandates Tree Census in National Capital

The Supreme Court underscored the urgent need for conducting a tree census in the national capital and suggested the establishment of a supervisory authority for the tree officer's work.

In a hearing led by Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih, the court pointed to inadequate enforcement of the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act, 1994, and called for immediate action.

The bench proposed passing an order to set up an authority to verify the tree officer's work and supervise tree-cutting permissions, emphasizing the importance of expert and institutional involvement.

