Delhi Police Crack Down on Prostitution Racket in Southwest

Delhi Police dismantled a prostitution racket in the southwest area, rescuing five women and arresting a 45-year-old broker. The operation, spurred by a tip-off, used decoy customers to unveil the illegal activities. The apprehended broker had orchestrated the scheme with the caught sum of Rs 2,000.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 17:22 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 17:22 IST
Delhi Police Crack Down on Prostitution Racket in Southwest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant development, the Delhi Police have dismantled an alleged prostitution racket operating in the southwest of the city. This operation led to the rescue of five women and the arrest of a 45-year-old woman broker, a police officer confirmed on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, authorities deployed decoy customers to gather essential evidence. The crackdown was executed on November 26 at a residence located behind Rama Market in Munirkavillage. The broker, accused of orchestrating the racket, was apprehended with Rs 2,000, which had been marked by the decoy customer.

Among the rescued individuals, aged between 24 and 36 years, all were identified as residents of West Bengal. Investigations are continuing to trace other potential culprits involved in this illegal operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

