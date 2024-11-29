Left Menu

ISKCON's Protest Kirtan: A Call for Justice in Bangladesh

ISKCON held a protest kirtan demanding the release of Chinmoy Krishna Das. Concerns were raised about the safety of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, a community facing increased attacks since the political shift in August. Protests continue as Das remains jailed on sedition charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 29-11-2024 17:22 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 17:22 IST
ISKCON's Protest Kirtan: A Call for Justice in Bangladesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, ISKCON organized its second day of protest kirtan at the Albert Road center, demanding the release of the imprisoned Hindu spiritual leader, Chinmoy Krishna Das. Concerns were raised regarding the safety of religious minorities, particularly Hindus, in Bangladesh.

Participants chanted kirtans and held placards showing support for Das, while ISKCON spokesperson Radharamn Das emphasized the challenging conditions facing religious minorities in Bangladesh.

Hindus constitute only around 8% of Bangladesh's 170 million population, yet they have witnessed over 200 attacks across various districts since the fall of Sheikh Hasina's Awami League government in August. Das, arrested on sedition charges, was denied bail, prompting ongoing protests in cities like Dhaka and Chattogram.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024