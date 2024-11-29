ISKCON's Protest Kirtan: A Call for Justice in Bangladesh

On Friday, ISKCON organized its second day of protest kirtan at the Albert Road center, demanding the release of the imprisoned Hindu spiritual leader, Chinmoy Krishna Das. Concerns were raised regarding the safety of religious minorities, particularly Hindus, in Bangladesh.

Participants chanted kirtans and held placards showing support for Das, while ISKCON spokesperson Radharamn Das emphasized the challenging conditions facing religious minorities in Bangladesh.

Hindus constitute only around 8% of Bangladesh's 170 million population, yet they have witnessed over 200 attacks across various districts since the fall of Sheikh Hasina's Awami League government in August. Das, arrested on sedition charges, was denied bail, prompting ongoing protests in cities like Dhaka and Chattogram.

(With inputs from agencies.)