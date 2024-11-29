Left Menu

Supreme Court Grants Bail to Kuntal Ghosh in School Recruitment Scam

The Supreme Court has granted bail to former TMC youth leader Kuntal Ghosh, who was implicated in a West Bengal primary school recruitment scam. Ghosh was in jail for 19 months. The trial is unlikely to conclude soon, and bail conditions prevent him from leaving West Bengal or holding a public post.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 17:38 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 17:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Kuntal Ghosh, a former TMC youth leader, embroiled in a corruption case linked to the West Bengal primary school recruitment scam.

The bench cited the improbability of a timely trial conclusion, noting Ghosh's 19-month detention and directed him to remain in West Bengal without influencing evidence or making media statements.

CBI's delayed chargesheet and ongoing investigation highlight the complexities of the case, involving a website scam defrauding job seekers, with Ghosh's release conditioned on strict monitoring.

(With inputs from agencies.)

