Supreme Court Grants Bail to Kuntal Ghosh in School Recruitment Scam

The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Kuntal Ghosh, a former TMC youth leader, embroiled in a corruption case linked to the West Bengal primary school recruitment scam.

The bench cited the improbability of a timely trial conclusion, noting Ghosh's 19-month detention and directed him to remain in West Bengal without influencing evidence or making media statements.

CBI's delayed chargesheet and ongoing investigation highlight the complexities of the case, involving a website scam defrauding job seekers, with Ghosh's release conditioned on strict monitoring.

(With inputs from agencies.)