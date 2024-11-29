Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Sambhal: Political Delegates Investigate Mosque Violence

A 15-member Samajwadi Party delegation will visit UP's Sambhal to probe recent violence following a survey in Shahi Jama Masjid. Violence erupted during a clash with police, leaving four dead. The survey, ordered by a local court, has sparked tensions, with claims of an ancient temple beneath the mosque.

Updated: 29-11-2024 17:40 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 17:40 IST
The Samajwadi Party is mobilizing a seasoned team to unravel the recent outbreak of violence in Sambhal, UP. A 15-member delegation is set to visit the site, following a contentious survey at the Shahi Jama Masjid complex.

This fact-finding mission comes as tensions boil over allegations that the Jama Masjid was built atop an ancient Harihar temple. Violence flared when protesters clashed with security forces on November 24, resulting in multiple casualties and injuries.

Political leaders and law enforcement are under pressure to navigate these delicate communal tensions, with prohibitory orders currently imposed in Sambhal to maintain peace.

