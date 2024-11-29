Controversy Erupts Over Seer's Remarks on Voting Rights

Police have registered an FIR against Vishwa Vokkaliga Mahasamastana Math seer Kumara Chandrashekaranatha Swamiji following his controversial remarks about voting rights for Muslims. The remarks were made during a protest organized by the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh against the notices issued by Karnataka's waqf board.

R Ashoka, Leader of Opposition, criticized the case as an affront to the Vokkaliga community and warned that the BJP would protest if the seer is harassed. Ashoka, alongside political figures like former Deputy CM C N Ashwath Narayan, met with the seer to express their support.

Swamiji later expressed regret for his statements, referring to them as a 'slip of tongue.' Despite this clarification, an FIR has been filed, leading to accusations from the opposition that the government is targeting the Hindu community while ignoring leaders from other communities who make communal remarks.

(With inputs from agencies.)