Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Seer's Remarks on Voting Rights

An FIR was filed against Kumara Chandrashekaranatha Swamiji for controversial remarks on Muslim voting rights, made during a protest against Karnataka's waqf board. Opposition leader R Ashoka criticized the case as an insult to the Vokkaliga community. The Swamiji later expressed regret, calling his statement a 'slip of tongue.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-11-2024 18:24 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 18:24 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Seer's Remarks on Voting Rights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Police have registered an FIR against Vishwa Vokkaliga Mahasamastana Math seer Kumara Chandrashekaranatha Swamiji following his controversial remarks about voting rights for Muslims. The remarks were made during a protest organized by the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh against the notices issued by Karnataka's waqf board.

R Ashoka, Leader of Opposition, criticized the case as an affront to the Vokkaliga community and warned that the BJP would protest if the seer is harassed. Ashoka, alongside political figures like former Deputy CM C N Ashwath Narayan, met with the seer to express their support.

Swamiji later expressed regret for his statements, referring to them as a 'slip of tongue.' Despite this clarification, an FIR has been filed, leading to accusations from the opposition that the government is targeting the Hindu community while ignoring leaders from other communities who make communal remarks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024