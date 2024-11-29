Left Menu

Judicial Roles After Retirement: A Decentralised Approach

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 18:25 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 18:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government has unveiled a decentralized framework allowing the Centre, states, or various entities to engage retired judges, shifting away from a centralized data maintenance approach, according to an announcement on Friday.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, the Law Ministry highlighted the lack of central records relating to these appointments. Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal addressed questions concerning the number of post-retirement roles offered to judges over the past decade, describing a decentralized selection process.

The parliamentary committee on law and personnel has now taken an active interest in the subject, particularly focusing on post-retirement roles for Supreme Court and high court judges, a move that signals possible reforms in the near future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

