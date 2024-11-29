Judicial Roles After Retirement: A Decentralised Approach
The government discusses a decentralized framework for engaging retired judges. Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal explains that the Centre, states, or other entities may appoint retired judges, and details are not centrally maintained. The parliamentary committee is reviewing post-retirement roles for Supreme Court and high court judges.
The government has unveiled a decentralized framework allowing the Centre, states, or various entities to engage retired judges, shifting away from a centralized data maintenance approach, according to an announcement on Friday.
In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, the Law Ministry highlighted the lack of central records relating to these appointments. Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal addressed questions concerning the number of post-retirement roles offered to judges over the past decade, describing a decentralized selection process.
The parliamentary committee on law and personnel has now taken an active interest in the subject, particularly focusing on post-retirement roles for Supreme Court and high court judges, a move that signals possible reforms in the near future.
