Kerala Temple Appointment Sparks Caste Controversy

Caste preferences demanded by chief priests for temple staff appointments at the Koodalmanikyam Temple are rejected by Kerala Devaswom Recruitment Board Chairman K B Mohandas. Community reservations mandated by law will be honored. Resignation of an Ezhava community appointee highlights ongoing caste discrimination issues in temple employment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 10-04-2025 12:40 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 12:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

K B Mohandas, Chairman of the Kerala Devaswom Recruitment Board, has rejected caste preferences demanded by the chief priests for appointments of temple staff at the Koodalmanikyam Temple. The Board will adhere strictly to community reservations mandated by law, disregarding any caste-based preferences.

The controversy arose after the resignation of an Ezhava community member, appointed to 'kazhakam' duties, who cited personal reasons amid allegations of caste discrimination. The Devaswom Board is now set to proceed with further appointments, ensuring community reservation guidelines are respected.

Mohandas clarified that the appointments would proceed without delay, emphasizing legal compliance. Meanwhile, traditional rights to specific temple duties are being contested by community organizations, indicating potential legal challenges as caste issues persist in temple employment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

