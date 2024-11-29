Controversy Erupts Over Religious Site Surveys in India

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the Hurriyat Conference chairman, raised serious concerns on Friday regarding recent judicial orders surveying religious sites, emphasizing the need to protect Muslim heritage and rights. Addressing a gathering at the Jamia Masjid, Farooq condemned the deaths of four youths during protests in Uttar Pradesh.

Farooq outlined a pattern of court orders being used to question and survey Islamic sites, citing the recent notice for the Ajmer Sharif Dargah survey as an example. These actions, he claimed, threaten Muslim sentiments in India and across the globe.

He warned that these judicial surveys, supported by the government, undermine secular values enshrined in India's constitution, specifically the Places of Worship Act. Farooq also touched upon the implications of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and called for discussion with lawmakers.

