Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Religious Site Surveys in India

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq of the Hurriyat Conference voiced alarm over court-ordered surveys of religious sites, calling for protection of Muslim heritage. He condemned the killing of four youths during protests in Uttar Pradesh, warning against a trend that threatens secular values in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 29-11-2024 18:48 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 18:48 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Religious Site Surveys in India
  • Country:
  • India

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the Hurriyat Conference chairman, raised serious concerns on Friday regarding recent judicial orders surveying religious sites, emphasizing the need to protect Muslim heritage and rights. Addressing a gathering at the Jamia Masjid, Farooq condemned the deaths of four youths during protests in Uttar Pradesh.

Farooq outlined a pattern of court orders being used to question and survey Islamic sites, citing the recent notice for the Ajmer Sharif Dargah survey as an example. These actions, he claimed, threaten Muslim sentiments in India and across the globe.

He warned that these judicial surveys, supported by the government, undermine secular values enshrined in India's constitution, specifically the Places of Worship Act. Farooq also touched upon the implications of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and called for discussion with lawmakers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024