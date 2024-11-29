Delhi Police Cracks Down on Inter-State Narcotics Supply Chain
The Delhi Police has dismantled an inter-state drug trafficking ring, arresting three suspects and confiscating key raw materials for heroin production. This significant bust follows the capture of Shakib Hussain, whose arrest led to the apprehension of additional cartel members across various regions.
Delhi Police has made a significant breakthrough in combating drug trafficking by dismantling an inter-state drug ring. The authorities arrested three members and seized large quantities of raw materials used in heroin production, officials announced on Friday.
The operation began with the arrest of Shakib Hussain, found possessing 884 grams of heroin, which subsequently led to identifying a network involving Mohammad Jafar, Mohammad Ahmad, and Mohammad Furkan. The confessions of key operatives have revealed a broader nexus in the supply chain.
Raw materials seized by the police included 650 kg of sodium carbonate anhydrous, 39 kg of acetic anhydride, and 3.2 kg of calcium oxide, essential for narcotics synthesis, according to the police. An ongoing investigation continues to uncover further links in this extensive network.
(With inputs from agencies.)
