Delhi Police Cracks Down on Inter-State Narcotics Supply Chain

Delhi Police has made a significant breakthrough in combating drug trafficking by dismantling an inter-state drug ring. The authorities arrested three members and seized large quantities of raw materials used in heroin production, officials announced on Friday.

The operation began with the arrest of Shakib Hussain, found possessing 884 grams of heroin, which subsequently led to identifying a network involving Mohammad Jafar, Mohammad Ahmad, and Mohammad Furkan. The confessions of key operatives have revealed a broader nexus in the supply chain.

Raw materials seized by the police included 650 kg of sodium carbonate anhydrous, 39 kg of acetic anhydride, and 3.2 kg of calcium oxide, essential for narcotics synthesis, according to the police. An ongoing investigation continues to uncover further links in this extensive network.

(With inputs from agencies.)