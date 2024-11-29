India Urges Bangladesh: Protect Minorities Amid Rising Violence
India expressed serious concern over the rising extremist rhetoric and violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, urging the interim government to protect minorities. This call for action follows the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das on sedition charges. Relations between the two countries are strained after political unrest in Bangladesh.
Amid rising violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, India has urged the interim government of Bangladesh to uphold its responsibility to protect minorities. This appeal comes as India expresses significant concern over growing extremist rhetoric and violence.
Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted recent incidents, including attacks on temples during Durga Puja, in Parliament. He stressed the importance of Bangladesh safeguarding the life and liberty of all citizens, including minorities.
The arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh on sedition charges has further strained India-Bangladesh relations, already tense following political shifts in Bangladesh. India hopes for a fair and transparent trial for Das.
(With inputs from agencies.)
