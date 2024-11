Diplomatic Tensions Flare: Bangladesh Protests in Kolkata

Bangladesh has voiced serious concern following a violent protest at its Deputy High Commission in Kolkata. The demonstration, organized by Bangiya Hindu Jagaran Manch on Thursday, highlighted anger over perceived attacks on Hindus and the arrest of spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh.

The protest saw participants setting fire to the Bangladesh national flag and an effigy of interim government chief Muhammad Yunus, prompting strong condemnation from Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Dhaka has urged New Delhi to ensure safety for its diplomatic missions and staff.

India, meanwhile, has expressed alarm about increasing violence against Hindus in Bangladesh. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar addressed Parliament, emphasizing Bangladesh's responsibility to safeguard all citizens, whilst also ensuring the security of India's diplomatic interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)