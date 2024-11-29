Terror Links Disrupt J&K Government Services

In a decisive action against terrorism, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has terminated two government employees due to their alleged links with terror groups. The individuals were removed under Article 311 (2) (c) of the Constitution, after a thorough investigation by law enforcement and intelligence agencies.

Abdul Rehman Naika, a pharmacist, is accused of involvement with Hizbul Mujahideen and conspiring in the killing of a nationalist in Kulgam. Naika's activities extended to fostering terrorist ecosystems across multiple districts, with evidence linking him to logistical support for militants.

In a separate case, Zahir Abbas, a teacher, was found to be harboring terrorists and assisting them with resources. His influence over students posed a security risk. These dismissals underscore the ongoing infiltration efforts by Pakistan-based outfits to disrupt India's security from within.

(With inputs from agencies.)