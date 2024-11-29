Left Menu

Terror Links Disrupt J&K Government Services

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha terminated two government employees for alleged terror links. Abdul Rehman Naika, involved with Hizbul Mujahideen, and Zahir Abbas, harboring terrorists, were dismissed under Article 311 (2) (c). The cases highlight the infiltration strategies of Pakistan-based terror outfits within the system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 29-11-2024 19:58 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 19:58 IST
Terror Links Disrupt J&K Government Services
Naika
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive action against terrorism, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has terminated two government employees due to their alleged links with terror groups. The individuals were removed under Article 311 (2) (c) of the Constitution, after a thorough investigation by law enforcement and intelligence agencies.

Abdul Rehman Naika, a pharmacist, is accused of involvement with Hizbul Mujahideen and conspiring in the killing of a nationalist in Kulgam. Naika's activities extended to fostering terrorist ecosystems across multiple districts, with evidence linking him to logistical support for militants.

In a separate case, Zahir Abbas, a teacher, was found to be harboring terrorists and assisting them with resources. His influence over students posed a security risk. These dismissals underscore the ongoing infiltration efforts by Pakistan-based outfits to disrupt India's security from within.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024