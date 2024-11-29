Left Menu

Transforming Rural India: A Review of MGNREG Scheme's Impact

Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan reviewed the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, emphasizing transparency, accountability, and innovation. Significant employment and asset creation milestones were achieved in FY 2024-25, with notable increases in agriculture-related activities and women's participation. Enhanced monitoring and social audits are urged for continued success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 20:07 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 20:07 IST
At a high-level meeting, Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan spotlighted the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme's successes and improvements on Friday. Emphasizing transparency and innovation, Chauhan underscored the implementation of measures to curb public fund misuse and safeguard job card distribution.

In the fiscal year 2024-25, the scheme generated 187.5 crore person days of employment, benefiting 4.6 crore rural households and creating over 56 lakh assets, thereby bolstering rural infrastructure. Notably, women's participation surpassed 50% for five consecutive years, illustrating the initiative's inclusivity.

To maintain momentum, Chauhan called for strengthened transparency and accountability mechanisms, ensuring timely payments through Aadhar-baсed systems and enhancing natural resource management. Additionally, the appointment of independent Social Audit Directors in all states and the positioning of ombudspersons in pending districts were highlighted as crucial steps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

