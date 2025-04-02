Waqf Bill Sparks Heated Debate in Lok Sabha: Transparency or Targeting?

The ruling NDA government launched a staunch defense of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha, countering opposition claims that the proposed law was unconstitutional and specifically targeted Muslims. Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized that the bill solely aims to ensure transparency in the administration of Waqf properties.

The debate saw fiery exchanges, with Congress Deputy Leader Gaurav Gogoi contending the bill attacks the constitutional structure and risks disenfranchising minorities. However, Shah highlighted that the government doesn't intend to meddle in religious matters and accused the opposition of fear-mongering.

Minorities Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju denied that the law impacts religious freedoms, underscoring its focus on property management. Despite opposition, the BJP gained support from allies like TDP and JD(U), while critics warned it might harm India's secular image. The bill's imminent passage will solidify these contentious changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)