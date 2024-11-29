Left Menu

Leadership Shift: Major General Drapatyi Heads Ukraine's Land Forces

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced the appointment of Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi as the new commander of Ukraine's land forces. Zelenskiy's decision highlights the importance of internal reforms to meet national objectives, emphasizing strategic progress within the Ukrainian military.

In a strategic move, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy appointed Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi as the new commander of Ukraine's land forces on Friday.

This leadership change signals a push for significant internal reforms within the Ukrainian military.

Zelenskiy stressed the need for these changes to fully achieve the state's objectives, as he communicated via the Telegram app.

