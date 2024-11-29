France's Retreat in Africa: A Power Shift Amid Rising Russian Influence

France is set to scale back its military forces in West and Central Africa, a move that could weaken its influence in the region as Russia asserts its presence. The decision comes amid geopolitical and budgetary challenges, along with retreat from cooperation with Chad.

An envoy report to President Emmanuel Macron proposed reducing troop numbers in Chad, Gabon, and Ivory Coast. While the exact details are under wraps, sources suggest cutting forces from 2,200 to 600, concentrating the largest remaining deployment in Chad.

Chad's abrupt withdrawal from its defense agreement with France caught many off guard, potentially ending military cooperation. French officials are concerned about maintaining operations in the absence of their strategic base in Chad, while other African nations question France's military presence.

