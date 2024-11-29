Left Menu

French Military Strategy in Africa Faces New Challenges Amid Russian Influence

France's plan to reduce its military presence in West and Central Africa is fraught with potential pitfalls as it battles diminishing influence in the region amid Russian advances. Chad's unexpected termination of its defense pact with France, alongside swelling anti-French sentiments, exacerbates the challenge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 20:53 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 20:53 IST
France is grappling with the prospect of losing its foothold in West and Central Africa as it prepares to markedly reduce its military presence in the region. With the backdrop of escalating Russian influence, France's waning sway is becoming a pressing concern.

A report submitted to President Emmanuel Macron outlines a significant drawdown of French troops in Chad, Gabon, and Ivory Coast, cutting forces from approximately 2,200 to 600. Chad, once a strategic hub, has severed its defense cooperation deal with France, potentially withdrawing all French forces.

Reactions from other African nations indicate a broader shift, as France's decision is seen in the context of geopolitical realignments and internal French budgetary pressures. Concurrently, Russian involvement through mercenaries in the region poses new challenges as France adjusts its military strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

