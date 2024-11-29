Left Menu

Chemical Waste Scandal: Unmasking the Explosive Truth in Rohini

The Delhi Police are intensifying investigations into an explosion near a cinema hall in Rohini, suspecting dumped chemical waste. The blast injured one person and is tied to a previous incident. More than 12 teams are probing factory owners and former firecracker manufacturers to trace the source.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 21:03 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 21:03 IST
Chemical Waste Scandal: Unmasking the Explosive Truth in Rohini
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police have ramped up their investigation following a mysterious explosion near a Rohini cinema hall. Suspicions are rife that chemical waste was irresponsibly dumped nearby, with police officials probing local factory owners.

The low-intensity blast, which occurred just 40 days after a similar incident at a nearby CRPF school, left one person injured and caused significant alarm in the community. Law enforcement swiftly registered a First Information Report (FIR) and deployed over a dozen teams to get to the bottom of the incident.

Preliminary inquiries have led investigators to compile a list of factory owners and previous manufacturers of fireworks to verify potential involvement in illegal activities. Suspicions linger that firecrackers are still being produced clandestinely, despite existing prohibitions. While no terror links have been confirmed, authorities remain open to all possibilities as the probe continues to unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024