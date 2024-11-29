Chemical Waste Scandal: Unmasking the Explosive Truth in Rohini

The Delhi Police have ramped up their investigation following a mysterious explosion near a Rohini cinema hall. Suspicions are rife that chemical waste was irresponsibly dumped nearby, with police officials probing local factory owners.

The low-intensity blast, which occurred just 40 days after a similar incident at a nearby CRPF school, left one person injured and caused significant alarm in the community. Law enforcement swiftly registered a First Information Report (FIR) and deployed over a dozen teams to get to the bottom of the incident.

Preliminary inquiries have led investigators to compile a list of factory owners and previous manufacturers of fireworks to verify potential involvement in illegal activities. Suspicions linger that firecrackers are still being produced clandestinely, despite existing prohibitions. While no terror links have been confirmed, authorities remain open to all possibilities as the probe continues to unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)