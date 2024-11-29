Left Menu

Mystery Drone Paints Russian Embassy in Stockholm

A drone flew over the Russian embassy in Stockholm, dropping paint on its grounds. Swedish police are investigating with no arrests made yet. Russia demands a thorough investigation. The incident might be linked to vandalism at Sweden's Moscow embassy. Swedish authorities promise to ensure embassy security.

29-11-2024
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An unidentified drone flew over the Russian embassy in Stockholm early on Friday, releasing paint onto the diplomatic compound, according to Swedish police reports.

Authorities have not yet made any arrests, nor have they identified any suspects. The Russian embassy in Sweden has demanded a thorough and impartial investigation to identify and prosecute those responsible.

Investigators are exploring potential connections to a reported vandalism case at Sweden's embassy in Moscow on the previous day. Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard emphasized the seriousness of the event and urged Russia to safeguard Sweden's diplomatic mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

