Court Halts Suspension of BBAU Registrar Amid Jurisdiction Dispute

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has intervened in the controversial suspension of Dr. Ashwani Kumar Singh, Registrar of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU), accused of corruption. The suspension had been enforced by the university's acting vice-chancellor.

In a ruling on Thursday, Justice Abdul Moin ordered both the central government and BBAU to submit their counter affidavits within four weeks. The suspension and subsequent inquiry orders have thus been put on hold.

This ruling reflects on Singh's petition, which challenges the orders dated November 18 and November 22, respectively, arguing that these were beyond the jurisdiction of the acting vice-chancellor. The court recognized the distinction between university employees and officers, indicating the VC could not lawfully act against Singh.

