Mystery of Missing Supervisor at Leimakhong Military Station Intensifies

Manipur's Chief Minister demands Army intervention in tracing Laishram Kamalbabu Singh, missing from Leimakhong Military Station. The situation gains attention amid other regional tensions, with calls for urgent action. The government employs drones for surveillance as local groups protest for accountability and swift resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 29-11-2024 22:10 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 22:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The disappearance of Laishram Kamalbabu Singh from the Leimakhong Military Station in Kangpokpi district has prompted Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh to urge the Army's intervention. Singh was a works supervisor with the Military Engineering Services and went missing under mysterious circumstances.

Concerns escalated following the killing of three women and three children in Jiribam, with community members and local authorities calling for swift action. The Joint Action Committee (JAC) submitted a memorandum urging the Prime Minister's involvement, demanding the man's immediate recovery and punishment for those responsible.

The Manipur government, meanwhile, has initiated drone surveillance and intensified search operations at the military station and surrounding areas. Amid rising tensions, the state administration extended the mobile internet ban in certain areas and supported displaced residents with health scheme access, as regional violence continues to affect thousands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

