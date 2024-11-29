Hezbollah Declares 'Divine Victory' Over Israel
Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem proclaimed a 'divine victory' over Israel in a recent speech, following a ceasefire ending a prolonged conflict. The fighting caused significant damage in Lebanon and led to the loss of Hezbollah's military leadership, yet the group claims a triumph greater than their 2006 confrontation.
Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem has announced what he calls a 'divine victory' over Israel in a televised speech, marking his first public address since a ceasefire was implemented this week.
The ceasefire concluded over a year of hostilities between the two sides, which resulted in substantial destruction in Lebanon's southern, eastern, and suburban areas of its capital.
Despite the damage and significant loss of its military leaders due to Israeli strikes, Qassem declared the victory to be even more significant than Hezbollah's claim in 2006.
