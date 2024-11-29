Hezbollah Declares 'Divine Victory' Over Israel

Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem has announced what he calls a 'divine victory' over Israel in a televised speech, marking his first public address since a ceasefire was implemented this week.

The ceasefire concluded over a year of hostilities between the two sides, which resulted in substantial destruction in Lebanon's southern, eastern, and suburban areas of its capital.

Despite the damage and significant loss of its military leaders due to Israeli strikes, Qassem declared the victory to be even more significant than Hezbollah's claim in 2006.

