Malkangiri's High-Stakes Capture: Maoist Arrested
A Maoist named Anti Madvi, wanted in multiple cases and with a bounty of Rs 2 lakh, was arrested in Odisha's Malkangiri district. She was part of the Uday Protection Team and involved in several confrontations with security forces. The arrest occurred in the Kurti jungle.
- Country:
- India
In a significant breakthrough, police in Odisha's Malkangiri district apprehended a wanted Maoist with a Rs 2 lakh bounty. Identified as Anti Madvi, also known as Lakey, the suspect is linked to multiple criminal activities and has been evading law enforcement for years.
According to police sources, Madvi is a native of Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh and was an active member of the Uday Protection Team. Her capture marks the culmination of extensive intelligence and operational efforts by the police in the Naxalite-dominated region.
The arrest occurred in the Kurti jungle, as confirmed by DIG (South-Western Range) Niti Shekhar. Notably, Madvi was involved in nine gunfight incidents with security forces across Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Andhra Pradesh between 2018 and 2021.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Punjab Police Launches High-Tech Support Unit to Combat Drug Trafficking
Uttarakhand DGP Urges Legal Reforms for Road Safety and Police Appointments
Chaos at Ashoknagar: Commuters Clash with Police Over Train Disruption
Tension Unfolds as Commuters Clash with Police at Ashoknagar Station
Police Lapse Leads to Passport Issued for Gang Member