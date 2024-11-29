Malkangiri's High-Stakes Capture: Maoist Arrested

In a significant breakthrough, police in Odisha's Malkangiri district apprehended a wanted Maoist with a Rs 2 lakh bounty. Identified as Anti Madvi, also known as Lakey, the suspect is linked to multiple criminal activities and has been evading law enforcement for years.

According to police sources, Madvi is a native of Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh and was an active member of the Uday Protection Team. Her capture marks the culmination of extensive intelligence and operational efforts by the police in the Naxalite-dominated region.

The arrest occurred in the Kurti jungle, as confirmed by DIG (South-Western Range) Niti Shekhar. Notably, Madvi was involved in nine gunfight incidents with security forces across Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Andhra Pradesh between 2018 and 2021.

(With inputs from agencies.)