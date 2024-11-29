Left Menu

Malkangiri's High-Stakes Capture: Maoist Arrested

A Maoist named Anti Madvi, wanted in multiple cases and with a bounty of Rs 2 lakh, was arrested in Odisha's Malkangiri district. She was part of the Uday Protection Team and involved in several confrontations with security forces. The arrest occurred in the Kurti jungle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malkangiri | Updated: 29-11-2024 22:55 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 22:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, police in Odisha's Malkangiri district apprehended a wanted Maoist with a Rs 2 lakh bounty. Identified as Anti Madvi, also known as Lakey, the suspect is linked to multiple criminal activities and has been evading law enforcement for years.

According to police sources, Madvi is a native of Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh and was an active member of the Uday Protection Team. Her capture marks the culmination of extensive intelligence and operational efforts by the police in the Naxalite-dominated region.

The arrest occurred in the Kurti jungle, as confirmed by DIG (South-Western Range) Niti Shekhar. Notably, Madvi was involved in nine gunfight incidents with security forces across Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Andhra Pradesh between 2018 and 2021.

(With inputs from agencies.)

