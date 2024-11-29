Left Menu

High-Profile Arrests Made After Chandigarh Blast

Police arrested two men in Haryana's Hisar following a brief encounter related to a crude bomb blast outside two Chandigarh clubs, including one owned by rapper Badshah. Both suspects, involved in a previous case, were injured and hospitalized after exchanging fire with the police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-11-2024 23:54 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 23:54 IST
High-Profile Arrests Made After Chandigarh Blast
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, police authorities have arrested two individuals following a brief encounter in Haryana's Hisar. The arrests are linked to a recent crude bomb explosion outside two clubs in Chandigarh, one of which is owned by renowned rapper Badshah.

The incident, which took place early Tuesday at Sector 26, fortunately resulted in no casualties. The bombs were thrown by two unknown assailants riding a motorcycle, targeting the 'De'Orra' and 'Seville' clubs.

The suspects, identified as Vinay and Ajit Sehrawat, were traced to Hisar by multiple probing agencies. After a tip-off, police teams from Chandigarh and Haryana's Special Task Force (STF) cornered the suspects, who responded by opening fire. In the ensuing encounter, both suspects sustained leg injuries and were subsequently taken to a local hospital. Authorities noted that the duo had prior criminal engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024