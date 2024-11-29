High-Profile Arrests Made After Chandigarh Blast

In a significant breakthrough, police authorities have arrested two individuals following a brief encounter in Haryana's Hisar. The arrests are linked to a recent crude bomb explosion outside two clubs in Chandigarh, one of which is owned by renowned rapper Badshah.

The incident, which took place early Tuesday at Sector 26, fortunately resulted in no casualties. The bombs were thrown by two unknown assailants riding a motorcycle, targeting the 'De'Orra' and 'Seville' clubs.

The suspects, identified as Vinay and Ajit Sehrawat, were traced to Hisar by multiple probing agencies. After a tip-off, police teams from Chandigarh and Haryana's Special Task Force (STF) cornered the suspects, who responded by opening fire. In the ensuing encounter, both suspects sustained leg injuries and were subsequently taken to a local hospital. Authorities noted that the duo had prior criminal engagements.

