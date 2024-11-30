Left Menu

Tribunal Faces Roadblock: MoEFCC’s Silence on Asbestos Hazards in Schools

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has expressed frustration over the Ministry of Environment's failure to respond properly to concerns about asbestos-related health risks in schools. Despite a directive for a scientific study, the ministry's incomplete response has led to a demand for a high-ranking official to explain the inaction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2024 09:05 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 09:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has raised concerns over the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change's delayed response concerning health hazards from asbestos sheets used in educational institutions.

In July, the NGT directed the ministry to assess if student health risks differ from those faced by industrial workers and demanded a scientific study. However, a November order revealed the ministry's unsatisfactory response.

The NGT has scheduled further proceedings for December 17 and requested the presence of a senior ministry official to explain compliance failures with prior orders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

