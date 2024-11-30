Left Menu

Arrest in Bhiwandi: Man Charged for Indecent Acts

A 20-year-old man was arrested in Thane, Maharashtra, for allegedly flashing women in a housing society. Police apprehended the suspect in Bhiwandi based on a victim's complaint. The accused is charged with insulting the modesty of women and house trespass under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 30-11-2024 10:25 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 10:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 20-year-old man has been taken into custody for allegedly exposing himself to women in a housing society in Thane district, Maharashtra. The police confirmed the arrest on Saturday.

The suspect was detained on Friday in the Gaibinagar locality of Bhiwandi town following an incident reported to have occurred in October, according to an official statement.

The accused faces charges under section 79, for insulting a woman's modesty, and section 319, for house trespass, of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. This case came to light when the women reviewed CCTV footage from the premises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

