Young Gungun Kashyap Inaugurates Satyavrat Police Outpost Amidst Historic Tensions

In a symbolic gesture amidst historic tensions, eight-year-old Gungun Kashyap inaugurated the newly constructed Satyavrat Police Outpost on Sunday, adjacent to the Shahi Jama Masjid. This area carries the weight of past violence, marked most notably by last November's communal confrontation.

The inauguration was attended by prominent local officials, including Sambhal District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya and Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar Vishnoi. The police outpost, completed in about 100 days and featuring advanced security installations, stands as a testament to the district's commitment to maintaining peace.

The establishment of this outpost responds to the violence that erupted on November 24 during a mosque survey, leading to several fatalities. Allegations have surfaced regarding its construction on Waqf land, which the district administration has denied. Reflecting on Sambhal's diverse cultural landscape, the facility will also serve as a base for PAC personnel, ensuring enhanced vigilance in critical areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)