Left Menu

NIA Targets Meitei and Kuki Militants in Manipur Conflict Probe

The National Investigation Agency is focusing on Meitei radical leader Korou Nganba Khuman and Kuki militants in its probe of multiple attacks on security forces in Manipur. The investigation covers arms looting, assault on military posts, and bomb explosions, with the Supreme Court transferring related cases to Guwahati.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 30-11-2024 10:48 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 10:48 IST
NIA Targets Meitei and Kuki Militants in Manipur Conflict Probe
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has intensified its investigation into the activities of Meitei radical leader Korou Nganba Khuman and Kuki militants, who are suspected of attacks against security forces in Manipur. These incidents have heightened tensions in the conflict-ridden region.

Central to the investigation are four high-profile cases, including the looting of arms from the 1st Manipur Rifles complex and attacks on security posts. The involvement of Khuman, who allegedly led armed activists in these operations, is a focal point of the inquiry, ordered by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Following the transfer of these cases from the NIA Court in Imphal to a special court in Guwahati, the probe continues amidst widespread ethnic violence, which has claimed over 250 lives and dislocated thousands. The NIA aims to address potential threats to national security posed by these militant activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024