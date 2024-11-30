NIA Targets Meitei and Kuki Militants in Manipur Conflict Probe

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has intensified its investigation into the activities of Meitei radical leader Korou Nganba Khuman and Kuki militants, who are suspected of attacks against security forces in Manipur. These incidents have heightened tensions in the conflict-ridden region.

Central to the investigation are four high-profile cases, including the looting of arms from the 1st Manipur Rifles complex and attacks on security posts. The involvement of Khuman, who allegedly led armed activists in these operations, is a focal point of the inquiry, ordered by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Following the transfer of these cases from the NIA Court in Imphal to a special court in Guwahati, the probe continues amidst widespread ethnic violence, which has claimed over 250 lives and dislocated thousands. The NIA aims to address potential threats to national security posed by these militant activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)