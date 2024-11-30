Punjab Police Foils Weapon Smuggling Operation

In a significant breakthrough, the Punjab Police have apprehended two individuals involved in smuggling sophisticated weapons from Pakistan.

The arrests occurred in Amritsar's Nurpur Padhri, where suspects Jagjit Singh and Gurwinder Singh awaited an accomplice to exchange the arms.

Police successfully intercepted the illegal transaction, recovering eight advanced pistols and ammunition.

Director General of Police Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, disclosed the operation was driven by intelligence inputs indicating a network of individuals bringing heavy armaments into India.

The swift action highlights ongoing efforts to dismantle such smuggling modules.

Further investigations have identified the group's kingpin, who maintains contact with Pakistan-based smugglers through encrypted communication platforms.

Authorities are intensifying efforts to trace both backward and forward linkages in the smuggling chain.

(With inputs from agencies.)