Punjab Police Foils Weapon Smuggling Operation

The Punjab Police arrested two individuals in Amritsar linked to the smuggling of sophisticated pistols from Pakistan. The suspects, Jagjit Singh and Gurwinder Singh, were seized with eight pistols and ammunition. An investigation revealed connections with Pakistan-based smugglers, prompting further actions to capture the group's kingpin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-11-2024 16:00 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 16:00 IST
In a significant breakthrough, the Punjab Police have apprehended two individuals involved in smuggling sophisticated weapons from Pakistan.

The arrests occurred in Amritsar's Nurpur Padhri, where suspects Jagjit Singh and Gurwinder Singh awaited an accomplice to exchange the arms.

Police successfully intercepted the illegal transaction, recovering eight advanced pistols and ammunition.

Director General of Police Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, disclosed the operation was driven by intelligence inputs indicating a network of individuals bringing heavy armaments into India.

The swift action highlights ongoing efforts to dismantle such smuggling modules.

Further investigations have identified the group's kingpin, who maintains contact with Pakistan-based smugglers through encrypted communication platforms.

Authorities are intensifying efforts to trace both backward and forward linkages in the smuggling chain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

