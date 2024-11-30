Manipur-Mizoram Tensions: CM Singh's Concrete Steps Amidst Heated Exchange
Manipur CM N Biren Singh responded to Mizoram CM Lalduhoma's critical remarks, emphasizing Manipur's long history and sovereignty. Addressing the need for peaceful coexistence, Singh reassured the proactive steps taken by the government to safeguard local interests. Singh also appreciated Union Home Minister Shah for the Assam Rifles relocation agreement.
- Country:
- India
In a recent exchange, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh fired back at contentious remarks made by Mizoram CM Lalduhoma, underscoring Manipur's storied 2,000-year history and reiterating its full sovereignty since joining India in 1949.
Singh passionately addressed the need to ensure peaceful coexistence, stating, "Our boundaries were not newly created." His remarks came after Lalduhoma criticized Singh's governance, suggesting President's Rule as a preferable alternative.
Meanwhile, Singh praised Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Rifles for agreeing to relocate their post from the historic Langthabal Old Palace, marking a significant victory for the state government's preservation efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
