Odisha Media Faces Threat as Security Heightens Amid DGP/IGP Conference
Media personnel in Odisha have received a threat email from a banned organization during the DGP/IGP conference attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Authorities are investigating, after discovering a suspicious bag at the Biju Patnaik International Airport. Security measures have been intensified during the ongoing conference.
In a concerning development, media personnel in Odisha have received a threatening email from a prohibited organization. This incident coincided with the ongoing DGP/IGP conference in the state, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and notable dignitaries.
The alarming email was composed in both English and Odia, with an accompanying audio-visual clip, marking the second such occurrence in recent days. A similar threat was circulated earlier in the week, raising security alerts statewide.
Concerns were further amplified when a suspicious blue bag was located at the Biju Patnaik International Airport. Authorities, including the CISF and Odisha Police, have increased security measures. While the bag was found to be harmless, the owner remains unidentified, and investigations continue. The conference was inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday.
