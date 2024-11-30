Left Menu

Odisha Media Faces Threat as Security Heightens Amid DGP/IGP Conference

Media personnel in Odisha have received a threat email from a banned organization during the DGP/IGP conference attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Authorities are investigating, after discovering a suspicious bag at the Biju Patnaik International Airport. Security measures have been intensified during the ongoing conference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 30-11-2024 18:27 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 18:27 IST
Odisha Media Faces Threat as Security Heightens Amid DGP/IGP Conference
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerning development, media personnel in Odisha have received a threatening email from a prohibited organization. This incident coincided with the ongoing DGP/IGP conference in the state, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and notable dignitaries.

The alarming email was composed in both English and Odia, with an accompanying audio-visual clip, marking the second such occurrence in recent days. A similar threat was circulated earlier in the week, raising security alerts statewide.

Concerns were further amplified when a suspicious blue bag was located at the Biju Patnaik International Airport. Authorities, including the CISF and Odisha Police, have increased security measures. While the bag was found to be harmless, the owner remains unidentified, and investigations continue. The conference was inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024