Left Menu

Court Upholds Mosque Demolition Order in Sanjauli Case

The district court has rejected an appeal by the All Himachal Muslim Organisation against a decision by the Municipal Commissioner's Court to demolish three illegally constructed storeys of the Sanjauli mosque. The appeal challenged the authority of Latif Mohammad, who represented the mosque committee in the legal proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 30-11-2024 19:02 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 19:02 IST
Court Upholds Mosque Demolition Order in Sanjauli Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The district court on Saturday dismissed a challenge by the All Himachal Muslim Organisation concerning the demolition of three illegally built storeys in the Sanjauli mosque. The court upheld the October 5 decision by the Municipal Commissioner's Court, which approved the removal of the unauthorized levels.

According to Vishva Bhushan, counsel for the organisation, the appeal was rejected and a detailed order is pending. The dispute over the mosque escalated with protests on September 11, involving several Hindu groups and local residents, demanding the demolition of the mosque's illegal section.

Latif Mohammad, claiming to be the president of the mosque committee, had requested permission for demolition, challenging his authority. He presented documents confirming his presidency since 2006 in support of his role. Despite difficulty in proceeding due to labor shortages, he assured cooperation with the legal outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024