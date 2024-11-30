Court Upholds Mosque Demolition Order in Sanjauli Case

The district court on Saturday dismissed a challenge by the All Himachal Muslim Organisation concerning the demolition of three illegally built storeys in the Sanjauli mosque. The court upheld the October 5 decision by the Municipal Commissioner's Court, which approved the removal of the unauthorized levels.

According to Vishva Bhushan, counsel for the organisation, the appeal was rejected and a detailed order is pending. The dispute over the mosque escalated with protests on September 11, involving several Hindu groups and local residents, demanding the demolition of the mosque's illegal section.

Latif Mohammad, claiming to be the president of the mosque committee, had requested permission for demolition, challenging his authority. He presented documents confirming his presidency since 2006 in support of his role. Despite difficulty in proceeding due to labor shortages, he assured cooperation with the legal outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)