Court Upholds Mosque Demolition Order in Sanjauli Case
The district court has rejected an appeal by the All Himachal Muslim Organisation against a decision by the Municipal Commissioner's Court to demolish three illegally constructed storeys of the Sanjauli mosque. The appeal challenged the authority of Latif Mohammad, who represented the mosque committee in the legal proceedings.
- Country:
- India
The district court on Saturday dismissed a challenge by the All Himachal Muslim Organisation concerning the demolition of three illegally built storeys in the Sanjauli mosque. The court upheld the October 5 decision by the Municipal Commissioner's Court, which approved the removal of the unauthorized levels.
According to Vishva Bhushan, counsel for the organisation, the appeal was rejected and a detailed order is pending. The dispute over the mosque escalated with protests on September 11, involving several Hindu groups and local residents, demanding the demolition of the mosque's illegal section.
Latif Mohammad, claiming to be the president of the mosque committee, had requested permission for demolition, challenging his authority. He presented documents confirming his presidency since 2006 in support of his role. Despite difficulty in proceeding due to labor shortages, he assured cooperation with the legal outcomes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Private construction, demolition activities banned under GRAP III measures imposed in Delhi due to severe air quality: Minister Gopal Rai.
Major Seizure of Illegal Tobacco in Maharashtra's Palghar District
For 70 years, Congress obstructed construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya, Modi ji built it: Amit Shah at rally in Maharashtra’s Hingoli.
Desperate Vigil at South African Mine: Families Wait for Illegal Miners
Delhi's Illegal Immigrant Crackdown Ahead of Assembly Polls