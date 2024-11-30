Justice Served: A Father Sentenced to Death, Nine Get Life for Double Murder
In a significant verdict, a father received a death sentence for the murder of his daughter and her lover. Nine accomplices got life sentences, while one received a three-year term. The court relied on eyewitness accounts and CCTV evidence, leading to the conviction of the perpetrators.
In a groundbreaking verdict delivered on Saturday, the court sentenced a man to death for murdering his 19-year-old daughter and her boyfriend, while nine accomplices received life sentences for their roles in the crime.
Additional District Sessions Judge Mahendra Pratap Beniwal handed down these sentences, also sentencing another individual to three years in prison and acquitting three others due to insufficient evidence.
According to Additional Public Prosecutor Gopal Singh Bijarnia, the incident unfolded in October 2019 when Ramgopal discovered his daughter talking on the phone with her lover. Enraged, he and his accomplices physically assaulted the young couple, leading to their deaths. The court's decision was based on testimonies from 69 witnesses, 270 documents, and damning CCTV footage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
