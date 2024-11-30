Bhiwandi Ration Scam: Seven Arrested
Seven individuals have been arrested in Bhiwandi for allegedly cheating 1,200 people by promising affordable rations. They collected a total of Rs 6 lakh but failed to deliver on their promise. The group faces charges of cheating and criminal breach of trust.
In a recent development, seven individuals were apprehended in Bhiwandi, accused of orchestrating a fraud scheme that promised cheap rations to the residents.
The arrested parties, identified by local law enforcement, include Faizal Mansur Ahmed Shaikh, Ali Sajjad Jaffri, Mohammad Afan Akbarali Ansari, Shabnam Sheikh, Shabora Mariam, Shain, and Rahila.
According to police reports, between November 4 and 29, the suspects collected Rs 500 each from around 1,200 people, amassing Rs 6 lakh, without fulfilling their commitments. Authorities have filed charges of cheating and criminal breach of trust under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
(With inputs from agencies.)
