Rajasthan Witch-Hunting Horror: Self-Proclaimed Exorcist Arrested
In Rajasthan's Bundi district, a self-proclaimed exorcist and his accomplices were arrested for torturing a 50-year-old woman, Nandubai Meena, under the guise of exorcising evil spirits. Meena was tied to a tree, had her hair cut, and was burned with a hot iron rod for two days. Officials confirmed the arrests and urged against superstition.
In a disturbing turn of events in Rajasthan's Bundi district, police have apprehended a self-proclaimed exorcist, along with his aide and four women, for allegedly torturing a 50-year-old woman branded as a 'witch'. The victim, Nandubai Meena, suffered severe abuse over two days in a purported attempt to exorcise evil spirits causing her stomach ache.
Nandubai Meena, the victim, was tied to a tree, had her hair chopped, and was burned with a hot iron rod in what was described as a 'cleansing' ritual near Gudagokulpura village. Her health deteriorated, necessitating urgent medical treatment in Jaipur. Police rescued her after being informed of the situation.
Authorities, led by SP Rajendra Kumar Meena, have strongly condemned the act and discouraged the community from relying on superstitions for health issues. Legal action has been initiated under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Rajasthan Prevention of Witch-hunting Act, 2015 against the accused, who reportedly engaged in such rituals regularly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
