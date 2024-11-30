A Legacy in Uniform: Father and Daughter Make History

In a historic and heartwarming event, Sudhir Saxena retired as Madhya Pradesh's Director General of Police on Saturday. Marking this occasion, his daughter Sonakshi Saxena, an IPS officer, led the impressive farewell parade.

This unique father-daughter collaboration is possibly a first in the country, according to officials. The parade took place at the Motilal Nehru Police Stadium, making it a memorable affair for all in attendance.

Sonakshi Saxena, a 2020 batch Indian Police Officer, currently serves as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Intelligence) in Bhopal. Meanwhile, 1988 batch IPS officer Kailash Makwana has succeeded her father in the top police role.

(With inputs from agencies.)