A Legacy in Uniform: Father and Daughter Make History

In an unprecedented moment, Sudhir Saxena's retirement as Director General of Police for Madhya Pradesh was marked by a farewell parade led by his daughter, IPS officer Sonakshi Saxena. This unique event unfolded at the Motilal Nehru Police Stadium, showcasing a rare familial connection in the police force.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 30-11-2024 20:11 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 20:11 IST
Sudhir Saxena
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic and heartwarming event, Sudhir Saxena retired as Madhya Pradesh's Director General of Police on Saturday. Marking this occasion, his daughter Sonakshi Saxena, an IPS officer, led the impressive farewell parade.

This unique father-daughter collaboration is possibly a first in the country, according to officials. The parade took place at the Motilal Nehru Police Stadium, making it a memorable affair for all in attendance.

Sonakshi Saxena, a 2020 batch Indian Police Officer, currently serves as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Intelligence) in Bhopal. Meanwhile, 1988 batch IPS officer Kailash Makwana has succeeded her father in the top police role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

