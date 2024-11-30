Battle to Save the Taj Trapezium: A Legal Showdown
A PIL in the Supreme Court challenges environmental violations in Mathura's Taj Trapezium Zone. Advocate Narendra Kumar Goswami seeks judicial intervention to address illegal tree felling and fraudulent land transactions worth over Rs 500 crore, ensuring compliance with constitutional rights and environmental laws.
- Country:
- India
A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been lodged in the Supreme Court challenging violations of environmental laws in Mathura's ecologically sensitive Taj Trapezium Zone. The case centers on illegal tree felling allegedly linked to the construction of a residential colony.
The petitioner, Advocate Narendra Kumar Goswami, calls for urgent judicial intervention to uphold environmental regulations, restore ecological harmony, and protect constitutional rights as outlined in Articles 14, 21, and 25. The PIL, titled 'Narendra Kumar Goswami vs. Union of India & Others,' details the unauthorized felling of 454 trees and land fraud involving transactions exceeding Rs 500 crore.
This fresh plea follows two earlier PILs filed with the National Green Tribunal addressing similar environmental concerns in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Imran Khan Urges Supreme Court to Probe Alleged Political Suppression
Bollywood Drama: Supreme Court Notice in Remo D'Souza Cheating Case
Explosive Tensions: Brazil's Supreme Court Attack Amplifies Political Divide
Supreme Court Stresses Need for Sex Trafficking Victims' Rehabilitation Framework
Supreme Court Challenges Maternity Leave Provision for Adoptive Mothers