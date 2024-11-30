Battle to Save the Taj Trapezium: A Legal Showdown

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been lodged in the Supreme Court challenging violations of environmental laws in Mathura's ecologically sensitive Taj Trapezium Zone. The case centers on illegal tree felling allegedly linked to the construction of a residential colony.

The petitioner, Advocate Narendra Kumar Goswami, calls for urgent judicial intervention to uphold environmental regulations, restore ecological harmony, and protect constitutional rights as outlined in Articles 14, 21, and 25. The PIL, titled 'Narendra Kumar Goswami vs. Union of India & Others,' details the unauthorized felling of 454 trees and land fraud involving transactions exceeding Rs 500 crore.

This fresh plea follows two earlier PILs filed with the National Green Tribunal addressing similar environmental concerns in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)